First-hand account: Central America nation Costa Rica votes for a new president

By Kapil Gulati

On Sunday, the world once again witnessed one of the wonderful and vibrant displays of democracy in a small Central American country sometimes known as a “hidden jewel” and one of the star campaigners of Green Earth. Yesterday, Costa Ricans voted to select their 18th president of the current constitution, in the latest election of a long-standing fair and free democratic tradition. Eligible voters, even in the remotest corner of this natural paradise, dressed up in traditional attire, donned their favorite party’s colors, waved flags, and pushed their traditional bullock coffee carts as they marched to the national polling centers set up in every public school.

Costa Ricans abolished the nation’s national military in 1949 and repurposed the funds toward their healthcare systems and education; the result is evident in the way people are well informed and participate in the electoral process. Though, pandemic is still looming, more than 60 percent of the eligible voters cast their vote yesterday.

There were 25 candidates on the ballot for presidential office, representing everything from LGBT+ advocacy groups to groups promoting environmental or women’s rights issues. Whether the parties were newly formed or can claim to be the country’s oldest political affiliations, all of them competed with equal dignity to lead this beautiful country of 5 million people – a population who was deeply impacted by COVID-19 as its economy, highly dependent on tourism from Europe and North America, reeled from travel shutdowns and quarantining orders.

Being an Indian citizen, I am no stranger to the democratic process of elections. What I witnessed in Costa Rica was a highly respectful election process. A process, where everyone had great respect for the choice of another person. The political founders of this republic and its constitution would be very proud of how Costa Ricans vote.

On the road, we passed numerous cars showing their support for one candidate or another (people here are very cautious about the pandemic; they wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines quite strictly). In some cars, we could see members of the same family proudly displaying flags of more than 1 political party – each member with their own preferred candidate, without the anger and internal strife of many more “mature” democracies.

After completing the voting process at 6pm, citizens descended on the main streets of the central capital area. San Jose’s boulevards wore a look of grand celebration. People were in joy, congratulating each other for a great and successful day. Here, it is almost unheard of to have any incidents of violence or “booth capturing” as we might call it. Accusations of electoral fraud and high pitch drama on TV channels are similarly rare or non-existent in this country.

As the results were coming out, of course, there were some huge surprises. The best part was that even though the counting process was just midway, the candidates started announcing their acceptance of the non-selection with great honor and humility. With just about 60 percent of the results declared, the candidates who took 3rd, 4th and 5th place gracefully conceded defeat, sending good wishes to the selected candidates. They thanked the entire 25 candidates for their participation and well-carried-out debates and election campaigns. They were very candid in conveying thankfulness for even the opposing parties.

To enable a deeper democratic process, Costa Ricans vote directly for the president in generally a 2-stage process. A winning candidate must receive at least 40 per cent of the vote in the first round. Else, there is runoff between top two candidates with the biggest quantity of votes. The Constitution of Costa Rica prohibits the incumbent president of the country from serving consecutive terms.

To me, this was a great display of respect for each other’s choice and a true democratic process.

Ticos, as Costa Ricans are called, take pride in balanced ecology, renewable energy (more than 95 per cent), healthcare and education, and a democratic political process, unlike some of the regional countries, where a true democracy is a luxury.

Today’s results prompted a second runoff election. The first of the two candidates to rise to the top was one of the oldest party’s candidates: Mr Jose Maria Figueres Olsen, an ex-president, with a family history of leading the country. Mr Figueres received 27 per cent of the votes. The second was almost as different from Mr Figueres’s well known, establishment record as a young party’s leader named Mr Rodrigo Chaves Robles, an economist and ex-Finance minister, who secured 17 per cent votes to face the former president in second round.

The runoff is scheduled for 3rd April, and I am looking forward to witnessing another day of democratic celebration in this Pura Vida land, where life is about wonderful balance and celebration.

(The author is a Tico Indian Entrepreneur. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited).