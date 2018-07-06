Fireworks explosions kill 24 in central Mexico

At least 24 people were killed — including a minor — and 49 wounded, officials said. (Representative image: Reuters)

At least 24 people were killed in a series of explosions at fireworks warehouses in the town of Tultepec in central Mexico, including rescue workers who died saving others’ lives, officials said. The initial explosion occurred around 9:30 am, then spread to other warehouses just as police and firefighters began attending to the first victims. Tultepec, a town of 65,000 people just north of Mexico City, is known for its artisanal fireworks — and a history of deadly accidents.

“We deeply regret the deaths of those who were killed this morning in… Tultepec, including our firefighter and police colleagues who lost their lives saving those of many others,” read a tweet from the Red Cross in the state of Mexico, where Tultepec is located. At least 24 people were killed — including a minor — and 49 wounded, officials said.

The victims included four firefighters and five police. Hundreds of soldiers, police and firefighters deployed to the neighbourhood of Xahuento, on the outskirts of the town, cordoned off a wide area around the smoldering workshops where the explosions occurred. An anguished teenager was asking rescue workers for news about his father, a fireworks maker who worked in the area.

“I left school to look for him as soon as we heard about the explosion. But they won’t let me through and nobody is giving me any information,” said Allan Osvaldo, 14. Hours later, his father reappeared, badly shaken but safe. “I was in my workshop when I heard the explosion. I ran out and was immediately enveloped in the cloud of smoke,” said the father, 43-year-old Osvaldo Urban, his voice trembling. “I’m so grateful to be OK.”