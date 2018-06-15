Fires break out in towers in Britain on Grenfell anniversary

Eight people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in a kitchen in a 14th floor flat at Commercial Court in the Gorbals area of Glasgow on Thursday morning. (Image: twitter.com/grischdoff)

Two separate fires broke out in high-rise residential blocks in London and Glasgow, on the first anniversary of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire. Eight people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in a kitchen in a 14th floor flat at Commercial Court in the Gorbals area of Glasgow on Thursday morning.

Video from resident Stacey Holmes showed thick black smoke billowing from a few floors above her flat. A neighbour who was trapped in the flat at the time of the video was later rescued, Xinhua reported. Hours earlier, about 180 people fled their homes and nearly 60 firefighters and eight fire engines were sent to tackle the first blaze, which broke out on the 12th floor of the block in Elmira Street, Lewisham, south London.

A sprinkler system, a safety feature that was not installed at Grenfell, was able to suppress the fire. London fire brigade declared the blaze under control. Video by Cheuk showed the orange glow of flames and black smoke spewing from a flat on the 13th floor.

In the early hours of June 14, 2017, a small kitchen fire in the west London high-rise, known as the Grenfell Tower, turned into the deadliest domestic blaze since the World War II. A total of 223 people escaped the blaze, and 72 others were killed.