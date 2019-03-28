Fire breaks out at high-rise in Bangladesh, people seen jumping out of building

By: | Updated: March 28, 2019 3:32 PM

Dhaka fire: More than a dozen people were injured and fire trucks were trying to douse the fire in the Banani area of Dhaka.

Bangladesh fireIn this image made from video, firetrucks hose down a building on fire in the Banani area of Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

Dhaka fire: A fire broke out on Thursday at a high-rise building in a commercial area of the Bangladeshi capital, trapping many people and prompting some to jump to safety, police and fire officials said.

More than a dozen people were injured and fire trucks were trying to douse the fire in the Banani area of Dhaka, where the building is located, among many structures close together.

“We have sent them to various hospitals,” said Enayet Hossain, a senior fire official, referring to the injured. “More than a dozen fire tenders are at the spot.”

Last month, a massive fire killed 71 people in an old neighbourhood of the congested city.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Fire breaks out at high-rise in Bangladesh, people seen jumping out of building
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition