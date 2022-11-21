Finland to collaborate with India on 5G/6G, Quantum and supercomputing: Finnish Minister Petri Honkonen 

Finland is collaborating with India in the field of 5G and futuristic 6G Mobile Technologies. In a first, Finland and India will explore the complex fusion between quantum computing and supercomputing. The fusion of quantum and supercomputing will be a breakthrough in resolving futuristic industrial solutions based on highly energy efficient hardware.

On the sidelines of the bilateral talks, Finnish Minister of Education, Science and Culture Petri Honkonen speaks with Manish Kumar Jha on a wide range of issues. On his visit to India, Minister Petri met Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh. India and Finland laid the framework to establish an Indo-Finnish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing. The move comes in the wake of the decision taken in the last Joint Committee meeting held in November 2020 to initiate cooperation in new emerging areas like 5G; Quantum Computing and Sustainability by involving, Academia, Industries and Start-ups of the two countries.

Finland is leading on telecom technologies in 5G and futuristic 6G Mobile Technologies. What is the scope of collaboration with India on 5G/6G and quantum communications?

Finland is collaborating on 5G/6G technology with India. Finland is among the first to explore the complex fusion between quantum computing and supercomputing. Petri told FE that this would be the most advanced cooperation with India. This will be a breakthrough in understanding the potential of hybrid quantum computing technology for solving real-world problems. The high-performance computing applications will revolutionize the way we track climate change and natural disasters.

Energy Efficiency has been one of key elements of 5G. So, 5G will unfold a whole new kind of connectivity with improved mobile broadband. But what is more remarkable is the much lower cost in the industrial application. For India, it is more about the critical communications that will come out of the scientific collaboration.

But beyond 5G, there is also a buzz around the future generation of technology, including 6G. Finnish Minister lays emphasis on what 6G can deliver is the range of technological breakthroughs which could propel the industrial and economic activities to massive scale.

India is also focusing on technologies for Advanced Manufacturing Integration of AI and Machine Learning in all domains. Petri talked about the industry application and opportunities for greater collaboration with Indian industry and academia. The broad range of R&D collaboration will spread across the industrial core technologies in the field of Information, Communication, Electronics and Convergence technologies.

Finland is also striving to achieve a net zero target by 2030. The technology will play critical part in the green transition. Based on the framework, the leading Finnish institutes plan to cooperate with India on Sustainable Energy Technologies (generation, conversion, storage and conservation), Clean Technologies and Bio-based Economy. This is going to be the most crucial to build a cohesive strategy together as India and Finland are consultative members of the Antarctic Treaty and have active stations in Antarctica. Finland would be hosting Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM) in 2023 and India in 2024.

Building upon the close-cooperation, the Department of Science & Technology has initiated several new mission mode programs like Electric Vehicles, Cyber Physical System, Quantum Technologies, Future Manufacturing and Green Hydrogen Fuel. India sought a joint collaboration with Finland in solving issues of societal challenges. Finnish companies will partner with India for Carbon-neutral technologies and enhance cooperation for Sustainability in Climate Change. The Finnish Minister also invited India to explore the possibility of deeper cooperation in Finland’s Biobank project to mediate high quality human samples to medical research to promote development of new products and services that promote public health.