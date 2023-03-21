For the sixth year in a row, Finland has been named the world’s most happy country. The U.N.’s annual index released on Monday showed that acts of kindness had increased in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. India ranked 126th out of 137 countries that were assessed.

Finland, which boasts of numerous lakes and forests, is known for its robust welfare system and low levels of inequality. It also has high levels of trust in its officials.

Ukraine on the other hand went higher on the ranking from 98 to 92 this year, its overall score decreased from 5.084 to 5.071 on a scale of 10 due to the Russian invasion.

According to the report’s editor, Professor Jan-Emmanuel de Neve, there has been a substantial rise in fellow feeling in Ukraine despite the country’s suffering since the invasion.

The report noted that acts of kindness rose in Ukraine but decreased in Russia. These acts include making donations and helping others.

The report also noted that the trust and common purpose of Ukraine’s leaders have increased since Russia seized Crimea in 2014.

The report once again identified Northern Europe as the happiest region. other Nordic countries like Denmark came in second place, followed by Iceland. Israel occupied the fourth position, up five spots from last year.

Lithuania was able to knock France off the 20th spot. It was the only new country to enter the top 20 this year.

Since 2020, Afghanistan has been ranked as the most pessimistic country on the planet. Its humanitarian crisis worsened after the Taliban took power following the US withdrawal.