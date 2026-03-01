Iranian state media confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday morning as missiles rained down on Tehran.

As Iran and the US continue to pound Iran, the son of Iran’s last shah voiced confidence in victory against the Islamic Republic. “We are very close to final victory,” Reza Pahlavi said in a video message online, suggesting coordination after he repeatedly urged President Donald Trump to intervene.

“We are very close to final victory. I want to be by your side as soon as possible so that together we can take back and rebuild Iran,” says Pahlavi, who lives in the Washington area.

At least seven missiles hit area near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Israel and the US launched a daylight attack Saturday on Iran’s capital. The 86-year-old and President Masoud Pezeshkian were both targeted in the strikes, Reuters news agency reported, quoting an Israeli official.

Satellite images confirm Khamenei’s compound destroyed

The first known satellite image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s compound in Tehran shows several destroyed buildings. The Times of Israel said it is the most vivid visual confirmation yet of the scale of the strikes on Iran’s leadership infrastructure.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is alive, a top aide of the the Iran’s Supreme Leader had said at the time as speculation arose about the whereabouts and well-being of the 86-year-old. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking in an interview, had dismissed reports about Khamenei’s death, insisting “all high-ranking officials are alive” and that “everything is fine.”

Khamenei is the Middle East’s longest-serving head of state

Recent geopolitical escalations—including the “Twelve-Day War” and strikes on Iranian leadership in 2025—have forced the regime to accelerate its succession planning.

As per reports, the official selection is made by the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member body of clerics. While the process is shrouded in secrecy, several names have emerged as frontrunners.

The Leading Candidates

Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei is Khamenei’s second son and the powerful “behind-the-scenes” operator. He is learnt to have massive influence over the IRGC and intelligence apparatus. However, there are concerns about “hereditary rule” in a system that overthrew a monarchy.

Alireza Arafi

Alireza Arafi, 66, is one of the most influential figures in the country’s religious establishment. Director of all Iranian seminaries, Alireza Arafi is also a member of the Guardian Council. The 66-year-old is deeply trusted by Khamenei and holds high-level theological credentials.

Ali Larijani

A veteran Iranian politician, Ali Larijani is one of the most powerful figures in the security hierarchy. According to a Reuters report, Larijani had been overseeing Iran’s efforts to reach a nuclear deal with the United States.

Hashem Bushehri

First Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of Experts, Bushehri occupies a central role in the body that actually votes for the leader. As a senior cleric with standing in religious institutions, he is also part of the pool of possible successors within the establishment. Their are also concerns that promoting one of Khamenei’s favoured clerical functionaries would likely preserve the existing balance of power, effectively extending the current system beyond his tenure. However, most potential candidates are in their mid-to-late sixties and lack Khamenei’s decades-long consolidation of authority, raising questions about how smoothly a transition could unfold.

Reza Pahlavi

Based in the US, Pahlavi remains the most recognizable face of the opposition. He recently intensified his “Lion and Sun Revolution” campaign.

The Vision: He advocates for a secular, democratic system but has a 100-day transition roadmap ready.

Since taking office for his second term, President Trump has maintained a stance of cautious interest toward Reza Pahlavi. While he has acknowledged Pahlavi’s character, he has consistently avoided a formal political endorsement.

The Organized Resistance: Maryam Rajavi (NCRI/MEK)

Led by Maryam Rajavi, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is the best-funded and most disciplined exiled group.

On Saturday, the NCRI officially declared a “Provisional Government” in exile. As per reports, it has claimed their “Resistance Units” inside Iran are currently conducting high-risk operations, like hanging banners of Rajavi in Tehran.