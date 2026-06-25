Thousands of football fans applied for visas to travel to Canada for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, but less than half received approval. Official data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) showed huge differences in approval rates.

Canada will host matches in Toronto and Vancouver as part of the joint World Cup hosting with the United States and Mexico. According to CTV News report, the visa data shows how demand for entry has risen even before the tournament begins, while approval patterns have remained uneven across regions.

IRCC processed nearly 17,000 visitor visa and electronic travel authorization applications linked to the World Cup between November 14, 2025, and March 31 this year, reported CTV News citing official visa data. Out of these, only about 41 percent received approval.

Why did some countries face higher rejection rates?

Ghana recorded the highest number of World Cup-related applications for Canada, with 1,725 submissions. However, approval remained low at just under 11 percent. This made it one of the lowest approval rates among all countries in the dataset.

Pakistan also saw high demand with 1,250 applications. Only 102 applicants received visas, which meant an approval rate of less than 9 percent, reported CTV News. India emerged as the fourth-largest source of applications, though it also faced relatively low approval levels.

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Colombia showed a different pattern. It submitted 1,630 applications even though it does not play group stage matches in Canada. Around 69 percent of Colombian applications were approved, making it one of the higher approval rates in the dataset.

IRCC said it works with FIFA and other partners to manage travel smoothly. A spokesperson said Canada aims to welcome fans while maintaining border security. “IRCC is working closely with FIFA and federal partners to make travel to Canada as simple and smooth as possible without compromising the safety and security of Canadians,” the statement said, as reported by CTV News.

How does Canada’s visa system affect World Cup fans?

Canada uses two main systems for entry. Visitors from some countries apply for a temporary resident visa, while others qualify for an electronic travel authorization (eTA), which is faster and simpler to process.

Data showed a clear gap between the two systems. Countries eligible for eTAs recorded a 96 percent approval rate. Countries that required visitor visas had an approval rate of just 32 percent.

Some countries such as Australia, Germany, Croatia and New Zealand had full approval of applications under the eTA system. Others, including Syria, Uganda and Sri Lanka, recorded full refusals in the visa category during the reporting period.

The IRCC data covered only applications that were clearly marked for FIFA World Cup travel. Officials said that many visitors may still enter Canada through existing valid visas or without marking the tournament in their applications.