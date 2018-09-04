Female airport staffer punished for lip-syncing Indian song in Pakistan

Pakistan Airport’s Security authority on Monday penalised a young female worker for lip-syncing a Bollywood-Punjabi song.(Youtube screengrab)

Pakistan Airport’s Security authority on Monday penalised a young female worker for lip-syncing a Bollywood-Punjabi song. The video, that has gone viral now social media, shows airport worker wearing a cap with Pakistan’s flag on it. According to news agency PTI, the girl works at the Sialkot airport for the last two years. As the video of the girl went viral, the Airport Security Force withheld increments and perks for two years.

The action against the 25-year old girl has been taken for violating the code of conduct with a warning of strict action if found in any other violation in the future, PTI reported. The authorities have also asked her to not to indulge in any controversial activity on social media.

Watch Video: Source; Dawn

Reportedly, Pakistan authorities took action after the news channels aired the video, criticising her act of lip-synching to an Indian song while wearing a cap with country’s flag.

Several users on social media platforms criticised the authorities for taking an action, while many justified by saying conduct and other rules. Recently, country’s anti-graft body launched an investigation in a matter of a Polish girl dancing on a Pakistani airline plane to celebrate the country’s Independence Day. Draped in the Pakistani flag, she reportedly did a rendition of ‘Kiki challenge’.

“This is truly absurd. Moral policing of employees is not your job #ASF. She in only your employee. You don’t own her. What she does at home is none of your business. Wish she would for unfair dismissal, (sic)” wrote one user on Twitter supporting the girl.

While justifying the action, one user said, “uniform has a sanctity, it is worn during duty, and such undisciplined attitude cannot be tolerated during duty. #ASF has a decoram like any other security force, and its officers and members are bound by its rules and regulations.”