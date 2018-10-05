​​​
  3. FBI probe does not corroborate charges against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, says top Republican senator

"This investigation found no hint of misconduct," Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement.

By: | Washington | Published: October 5, 2018 11:04 AM
The FBI, at the request of a key Republican senator, was given a week to look into allegations by a university professor that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when they were teenagers decades ago. (IE)

A new FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh found nothing to corroborate sexual assault allegations against the US Supreme Court nominee, a top Republican senator said Thursday.

“There’s nothing in it that we didn’t already know.” The FBI, at the request of a key Republican senator, was given a week to look into allegations by a university professor that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when they were teenagers decades ago.

Grassley said it was time to proceed to a vote by the full Senate on President Donald Trump’s nominee to sit on the nation’s highest court.

“I’ll be voting to confirm Judge Kavanaugh,” he said.

