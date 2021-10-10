  • MORE MARKET STATS

Father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme AQ Khan passes away: Defence Minister

By: |
October 10, 2021 11:51 AM

Khan breathed his last at about 7.00 AM (local time) at Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Hospital in Islamabad.

pakistan defense scientist, pakistan nuckear scientist, AQ Khan, father of Pakistan's nuclear programme, Khan reserach laboratories hospitalAQ Khan is known as the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme. (IE Image)

AQ Khan, known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, passed away on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 85.
Khan breathed his last at about 7.00 AM (local time) at Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Hospital in Islamabad.

Geo News reported that he was brought to the hospital early in the morning after he faced difficulty in breathing.

Related News

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said he was “deeply grieved” over his death and called it a “great loss”.

“Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation! The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities,” he said

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme AQ Khan passes away Defence Minister
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Polls open in Iraq’s general elections amid tight security
2Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi asked US to lift ban on central bank’s reserves
3Xi says ‘Taiwan Question’ will be resolved, brooks ‘no external interference’