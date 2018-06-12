‘Fantastic’ food at Trump-Kim meet: From beef short-rib confit, sour pork to fresh Octopus – full menu

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un feasted on a nine-course meal suiting the best of American and Korean tastes. (Facebook/@WhiteHouse)

Trump-Kim summit: Meeting North Korean leader Kim-Jong-un for the first time, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday described the experience as “really fantastic”, “very positive” summit. Trump also said he and Kim have agreed to “sign” an unspecified document for normalising ties and complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Hours before the meeting, Trump was apparently not much certain about the meeting. In a tweet, the US President said, “Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly….but in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!”

Trump and Kim shook hands at Capella Singapore hotel in the city state’s Sentosa Island. The meeting after months of uncertainties and sharing of barbs was historic – the first time when a serving US president met a North Korean leader. In tune with the occasion was the food served to the leaders for lunch.

.@POTUS Donald J. Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the #SingaporeSummit. pic.twitter.com/L3BcOPP26J — Department of State (@StateDept) June 12, 2018

According to Straits Times, the leaders feasted on a nine-course meal suiting the best of American and Korean tastes.

Here’s a look at the full menu of what Trump, Kim and representatives of both countries were served for lunch:

For starters, the menu included Green mango kerabu with jone lime dressing and octopus. Also there was Oiseon-Korean stuffed cucumbers, tradition prawn cocktail served with avocado salad.

The main course was apparently a bit heavy with beef short-rib confit served with potato dauphinois, steamed broccolini and red wine sauce on the side.

There was also a combination of sweet and sour cripsy pork with yangzhou fried rice and homemade XI chilli sauce. The main course also included Daegu jorim – a soya-braised codfishwith radish and Asian vegetables.

For Dessert, the leaders enjoyed dark chocolate tartlet ganache, haagen-dazs vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis and tropezienne (a brioche pastry with cream in the middle).

Straight Times quoted a Singaporean chef as saying hat the lunch menu was a “mish-mash of French, Chinese and Korean”. There was not “much of the US” in the menu, said the Chef.

Watch Trump-Kim sit down for working lunch

Trump shows Kim ‘The Beast’

The US president gave a tour of the interiors of presidential limousine nicknamed “The Beast” to Kim.

The two walked up to the eight-tonne bulletproof limousine. PTI reported that the US president was seen gesturing before a Secret Service agent to open the door and the leaders look in. Kim was seen smiling as the two stood chatting and the former peeked inside.

‘The Beast’ feature:

‘Beast’ is based on Cadillac DTS, with an 8-inch thick body armour plating and 5-inch thick bulletproof windows insulating the President from all sorts of threats including chemical attacks. The doors of “The Beast” weigh similar to those on a Boeing-757 aircraft. it runs on shred and puncture resistant Kevlar-reinforced tyres with steel rims underneath that ensure the vehicle doesn’t stop even if its tyres get damaged.