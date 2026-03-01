A video circulating on social media claims to show an explosion and thick black smoke near the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, suggesting that Iran targeted the world’s tallest building in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes. However, there is no official confirmation that the iconic skyscraper was struck or damaged.

Footage sparks speculation of Burj Khalifa strike

Multiple videos and claims suggest a direct strike on the Burj Khalifa but official authorities have not verified these reports. Official statements indicate that explosions and fires occurred in parts of Dubai, including Palm Jumeirah and other locations. The Burj Khalifa was evacuated as a precaution and has not officially reported any damage yet.

The viral footage shows smoke rising in the distance after reports of an Iranian drone being spotted near the area. While the clip has fuelled speculation, authorities have not confirmed that the Burj Khalifa was the intended target or that it suffered any impact. Officials stated that the building was evacuated earlier on February 28 as a precautionary measure amid explosions reported in other parts of the city.

The 828-metre-tall Burj Khalifa, located in central Dubai and valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, is a major tourist landmark attracting millions of visitors annually to its observation decks.

Fire reported at Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah area

Separately, an explosion was reported in the Palm Jumeirah area, where visuals showed black smoke rising from a building. Witnesses told AFP they heard loud bangs and saw ambulances rushing towards the scene.

Later, the Dubai Media Office confirmed an “incident” in a building in Palm Jumeirah that resulted in a fire. “Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities,” it said.

Dubai authorities on Sunday said debris from an intercepted drone sparked a minor fire at the city’s iconic luxury hotel, the Burj Al Arab, amid a wave of Iranian strikes targeting Gulf states. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Dubai Media Office said, “Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab’s outer facade.”

“Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported,” the statement added.

UAE says missiles intercepted

Authorities also confirmed a fire at the Burj Al Arab and an incident at Dubai International Airport that left four people injured. In an SMS alert, the United Arab Emirates urged residents to remain indoors and await further instructions.

The UAE Ministry of Defence stated that its air defence systems intercepted several missiles. “All necessary measures are being taken to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability,” Bloomberg quoted it as saying.

“The United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles,” the ministry said earlier, adding that a number of missiles were successfully intercepted.

India also reacted to the developments. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with the UAE’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, expressing concern over the escalating situation.

There are no confirmed reports that the Burj Khalifa was directly hit by a drone or missile. Official statements indicate that while explosions and fires occurred in parts of Dubai, including Palm Jumeirah and other locations, the tower was evacuated as a precaution and has not been reported damaged. Claims suggesting a direct strike on the Burj Khalifa remain unverified.