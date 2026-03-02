With rising tensions in the Middle East after the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, a barrage of footages are being shared on social media. However, a lot of these clips are fake, old, or taken out of context. Some are not even related to the current conflict at all. Below are five videos that are shared online and we check whether they are real or misleading:

1.After-effects in Tel Aviv

A video going around on social media shows a fire at a residential building on Corkidi Street in Tel Aviv. It us being shared as recent event. Upon fact-checking, we found that the clip is actually from an incident that happened in October 2024.

2. Iranian attack

A video shows thick smoke rising in the sky and is being shared with the claim that it shows an Iranian missile attack on Haifa, Israel. A Facebook post even said, “Israel Haifa under attack by Iranian missiles.” But this video is not recent, it is from July 17, 2024.

Unprecedented destruction is seen in Tel Aviv following the first wave of the #Iranian barrage of missiles.



According to Israeli media several settlers were detained for documenting the sites of impact.#Iran #Palestine #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/YOcELRU3S8 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) June 13, 2025

3. Old video shared again

A video is being circulated online claiming to show the recent Israel-Iran strikes. However, the same video has been on social media since 2024 and has no link to the current situation.

4. “Iranian Missiles Hit Tel Aviv” claim

A viral video shows a large plume of black smoke rising from a burning building near a highway, shared with claims of an Iranian attack on Tel Aviv. According to AFP, the same footage was shared earlier with similar false claims in Arabic. The video resurfaced after reports of a joint US-Israel strike on Iran that allegedly killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

5. Iranian missile barrage

A video posted on X shows several missiles being launched and claims it’s from the current war. In reality, the video was first published by Beirut-based Al Mayadeen and Russian TV network RT in June 2024. Both said it showed damage in Tel Aviv from Iranian missile attacks, but it’s unrelated to the recent conflict.

6. Dubai fire video misattributed to recent Iran strikes

A video claiming to show downtown Dubai ablaze after Iranian drone debris hit a high-rise near the Burj Khalifa is being widely shared on social media. It shows thick smoke, flames and people fleeing, with captions suggesting it is from the latest Iran-UAE clashes.

Though confirmed reports show that Iran has launched missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates as part of its retaliation after strikes on Iran by the US and Israel, including damage and fires near Dubai landmarks such as the Burj Al Arab, Dubai International Airport, and Palm Jumeirah, and that falling debris from interceptions caused fires and injuries, the viral video does not match any verified footage or official descriptions of those events. Authorities have also warned against sharing unverified and outdated visuals of the attacks.