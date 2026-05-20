At least 42 military aircraft belonging to the United States, including advanced fighter jets, surveillance planes and drones, were either destroyed or damaged during the war in Iran, according to a report released by the Congressional Research Service (CRS). The report said that the number could rise further due to ongoing combat activity, classification issues and difficulties in confirming battlefield losses.

The disclosure comes as the Pentagon estimates that military operations against Iran under “Operation Epic Fury” have already cost nearly $29 billion.

Pentagon says repair costs pushed up war expenses

Speaking during a May 12 hearing, Pentagon finance chief Jules Hurst III said a major portion of the rising expenditure was linked to repairing or replacing damaged military equipment. “A lot of that increase comes from having a refined estimate on repair or replacement costs for equipment,” Hurst said.

On February 28, the Iran conflict began after coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel targeted Iranian sites and senior leadership figures, triggering a prolonged military confrontation.

Which aircraft were lost or damaged?

According to the CRS report, the damaged or lost aircraft include some of the most advanced assets in the US military fleet.

Fighter jets and attack aircraft

Four F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets

One F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jet

One A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft

Refuelling and surveillance aircraft

Seven KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft

One E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control aircraft

Two MC-130J Commando II aircraft

Helicopters and drones

One HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter

Twenty-four MQ-9 Reaper drones

One MQ-4C Triton drone

US has not released official combat loss assessment

The United States Department of Defense has not yet issued a complete official assessment of combat losses from the Iran war. The CRS said it compiled the figures using publicly available reports, Pentagon statements and updates from the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The Congressional Research Service provides legal and policy analysis to the US Congress and its committees.

Iran claims report proves effectiveness of its military

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reacted strongly to the report and shared it on social media platform X. Araghchi claimed the losses showed that Iran’s armed forces had successfully challenged advanced American military technology during the conflict.

Months after initiation of war on Iran, US Congress acknowledges loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions.



Our powerful Armed Forces are confirmed as 1st to strike down a touted F-35.



With lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 19, 2026

He also claimed that Iran had become the first country to shoot down an F-35 fighter jet in combat.

“Months after initiation of war on Iran, US Congress acknowledges loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions,” Araghchi wrote.

“With lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises,” he warned, while cautioning against any renewed military action by President Donald Trump against Iran.

Conflict continues to reshape regional security

The war between the US-led coalition and Iran has significantly escalated tensions across West Asia, disrupted global energy markets and intensified military activity across the region.

Analysts say the reported aircraft losses could also raise fresh questions in Washington about the long-term cost and sustainability of extended military operations in the region.