scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Extraterrestrial iron found! 3,000-year-old artifact made of meteorite unearthed in Switzerland

Ancient artifact made from meteorite found in Switzerland

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Switzerland, ancient, artifact
According to the researchers, this shows that meteoritic iron was traded in Europe by 800 BC or earlier, which is unusual for meteoritic iron to be utilised so early in history. (Photo credit: Journal of Archaeological Science )

Researchers have unearthed an arrowhead in Switzerland, which is believed to be made from a meteorite. According to CNN, the artifact dates back between 900 and 800 BC. A study by a team of researchers at the Natural History Museum of Bern suggests that the arrowhead is 39-millimeter-long in size and was found during excavations in the 19th century on a pile-dwelling site in Mörigen on Lake Biel, Switzerland. 

According to the study, the approximately 3,000-year-old artifact was made with iron from a meteorite that landed in Estonia. According to the researchers, this shows that meteoritic iron was traded in Europe by 800 BC or earlier, which is unusual for meteoritic iron to be utilised so early in history.

Also Read

The study also suggests that humans had not yet begun to process iron from oxide ores at the time, although some metallic iron might be found in meteorite impact fields. While meteoritic iron objects have been unearthed in Turkey, Greece, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Iran, Russia, and China, such artefacts had previously only been discovered in two locations in central and western Europe, both in Poland.

Also Read

Now with the new finding, researchers have confirmed Mörigen, Switzerland as the third location.

Also Read

Meteorite origins

Previously, experts believed the iron in the arrowhead came from the Twannberg meteorite, which crashed to Earth just a few kilometres away from the pile-dwelling.

According to the study, iron analysis revealed that this was not the case, nor was material from a meteorite that fell in Poland.

There are only three known meteorites in Europe with a similar chemical composition, but researchers believe the most likely source was one in Kaalijarv, Estonia, because it hit about 1500 BC and “produced many small fragments,” according to the report.

Also Read

According to CNN, some of these fragments would have travelled southwest to Switzerland over trade routes, according to lead study author Beda Hofmann, head of the Earth sciences department at the Natural History Museum of Bern.

While most individuals in the Bronze Age pile-dwelling settlements of the Swiss lakes would have spent their time farming, hunting, and fishing, there is evidence – including moulds for casting bronze discovered at Mörigen – that certain people had developed specialised talents, she said.

More Stories on
Switzerland

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 10:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS