Explosion reported in Indian restaurant in Ontario, 18 injured

As many as 18 people suffered injuries when an explosion ripped through an Indian restaurant in Canada on Thursday night. According to media reports, the explosion took place at 10:30 pm at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario. The explosion comes just a month after a van mowed down 10 pedestrians in Toronto.

This is a developing story. More details awaited