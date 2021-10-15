Explosion in Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 7

The official spoke on condition of anonymity and said the death toll will likely increase. (File)

A hospital official says at least seven people were killed and 13 wounded in an explosion during Friday prayers at a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan.

The blast came a week after a bombing at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan carried out by a local Islamic State affiliate that killed 46 people. The extremist group, which is opposed to the ruling Taliban, views Shiite Muslims as apostates deserving of death.