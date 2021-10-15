  • MORE MARKET STATS

Explosion in Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 7

By: |
October 15, 2021 3:42 PM

The blast came a week after a bombing at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan carried out by a local Islamic State affiliate that killed 46 people.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity and said the death toll will likely increase. (File)The official spoke on condition of anonymity and said the death toll will likely increase. (File)

A hospital official says at least seven people were killed and 13 wounded in an explosion during Friday prayers at a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity and said the death toll will likely increase.

Related News

The blast came a week after a bombing at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan carried out by a local Islamic State affiliate that killed 46 people. The extremist group, which is opposed to the ruling Taliban, views Shiite Muslims as apostates deserving of death.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Explosion in Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 7
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Norway: Five killed in bow-and-arrow attack; Norwegian authorities call it an ‘act of terror’
2Afghanistan faces `make-or-break moment’, says UN chief Antonio Guterres
3Nepal minister Gajendra Bahadur Hamal quits two days after joining PM Deuba’s Cabinet