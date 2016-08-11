​​ ​
  3. Explosion in China’s power plant kills 21

Explosion in China’s power plant kills 21

At least 21 people were killed and five others injured today when a high-pressure steam pipe exploded at a power plant in central China's Hubei Province.

By: | Beijing | Published: August 11, 2016 9:38 PM
Preliminary investigation has showed that the explosion was caused by a broken pipe, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. (Reuters) Preliminary investigation has showed that the explosion was caused by a broken pipe, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. (Reuters)

At least 21 people were killed and five others injured today when a high-pressure steam pipe exploded at a power plant in central China’s Hubei Province.

According to local authorities, the high-pressure steam pipe exploded at the Madian Gangue Power Generation Co. Ltd in Dangyang City around 3:20 PM.

The State Administration of Work Safety (SAWS) confirmed that at least 21 people were killed in the blast.

Preliminary investigation has showed that the explosion  was caused by a broken pipe, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The pipe broke during testing, according to the Dangyang city committee of the Communist Party of China.

Three of the injured are in a critical condition, it said.

Meanwhile, a work group has been dispatched to the scene of the blast to assess the damage.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top