Explosion in China’s power plant kills 21

At least 21 people were killed and five others injured today when a high-pressure steam pipe exploded at a power plant in central China’s Hubei Province.

According to local authorities, the high-pressure steam pipe exploded at the Madian Gangue Power Generation Co. Ltd in Dangyang City around 3:20 PM.

The State Administration of Work Safety (SAWS) confirmed that at least 21 people were killed in the blast.

Preliminary investigation has showed that the explosion was caused by a broken pipe, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The pipe broke during testing, according to the Dangyang city committee of the Communist Party of China.

Three of the injured are in a critical condition, it said.

Meanwhile, a work group has been dispatched to the scene of the blast to assess the damage.