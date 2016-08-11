Explosion in China’s power plant kills 21

At least 21 people were killed and five others injured today when a high-pressure steam pipe exploded at a power plant in central China’s Hubei Province.
According to local authorities, the high-pressure steam pipe exploded at the Madian Gangue Power Generation Co. Ltd in Dangyang City around 3:20 PM.
The State Administration of Work Safety (SAWS) confirmed that at least 21 people were killed in the blast.
Preliminary investigation has showed that the explosion was caused by a broken pipe, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The pipe broke during testing, according to the Dangyang city committee of the Communist Party of China.
Three of the injured are in a critical condition, it said.
Meanwhile, a work group has been dispatched to the scene of the blast to assess the damage.