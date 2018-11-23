Explosion, firing near Chinese Consulate in Karachi; 2 policemen killed

Explosion and gunshots were heard near the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

Explosions and gunshots were heard near the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday. According to Dawn news, heavy contingents of police and Pakistan Rangers have been deployed to the Clifton area after an exchange of fire between a security guard and unknown assailants. The area is considered a red zone and is already heavily guarded.

In the attack, two policemen were killed and one other injured, Geo TV reported citing Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Alam Odho. The blast took place outside the Chinese consulate in Clifton Block 4 around 9:30 am.

The reports suggest that four gunmen tried to enter the consulate but were intercepted by security personnel at a checkpoint. After this, they indulged in retaliatory firing in which two police officials lost their lives.

Geo News reported that two attackers were neutralised during the exchange and suicide jackets were recovered from their possession. It further said that Police officials are currently conducting a clearing operation inside and around the Chinese consulate.

The nature of the explosion was yet to be determined. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has called for a report on the attack from the Sindh inspector general of police. The governor has also contacted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Details awaited