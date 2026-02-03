Russia has emerged as India’s top supplier of crude oil, reshaping India’s energy import strategy in the years since the Russia–Ukraine war. This shift reflects a mix of geopolitical upheaval, economic incentives and enduring demand for affordable oil in Asia’s third-largest consumer and importer of crude.

According to Reuters, India “became the top buyer of discounted Russian seaborne crude after the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022.” This marked a turning point in global crude flows, as Western sanctions and reduced European demand prompted Russia to redirect more barrels to India and other Asian markets.

Russia’s dominance as India’s top oil supplier – Breaking down the data

Based on analysis from Bloomberg and Kpler, a data tracking India’s crude oil imports by source from 2014 to 2024, measured in barrels per day, and highlights a clear shift in the country’s import mix over the decade. Until 2021, India’s oil imports were led by Iraq and Saudi Arabia, with additional supplies coming from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Nigeria, while Russia’s contribution remained relatively small. Imports from the United States, Venezuela and other countries formed a minor share of the total.

A sharp change is visible from 2022 onwards, when Russian oil supplies to India rise steeply following the Russia–Ukraine war and the redirection of Russian exports away from Europe. By 2023 and continuing into 2024, Russia becomes the largest single contributor to India’s crude oil imports, overtaking traditional Middle Eastern suppliers. Although the data notes that overall import levels have eased, it also shows that Russian oil continues to form the biggest portion of India’s import basket through 2024, underlining a sustained and significant realignment in India’s energy sourcing.

War-driven market disruption and shifting trade flows

The 2022 invasion of Ukraine triggered a wave of sanctions on Russian energy exports by the United States and European Union, limiting Russia’s access to traditional buyers in the West. Ship-tracking and industry data showed India significantly increasing its purchases of Russian crude as Middle Eastern suppliers’ relative share in the country’s import basket fell to historic lows. According to Reuters, Russian oil accounted for about 36% of India’s total crude imports in the fiscal year 2024-25, while OPEC suppliers saw their combined share decline.

Before the war, Russia was a relatively minor supplier to India. The rapid buildup of discounted Russian oil on the market created a pricing advantage that Indian refiners were keen to exploit, helping secure feedstock at attractive rates. Bloomberg reported that discounted Russian oil proved “remarkably resilient,” remaining a central part of India’s crude purchases into 2026 despite pressure, sanctions and tariff threats from Western nations.

Discounts and economic advantage

The economic appeal of Russian crude has been a key driver of this shift. With Russian grades frequently offered at substantial discounts to global benchmarks such as Brent, Indian refiners — including state-owned and private players — were able to lower their feedstock costs. This dynamic helped Russia overtake traditional suppliers like Iraq and Saudi Arabia as India’s leading crude source.

Reuters data showed that imports of Russian oil surged even as prices remained competitive and alternative barrels from the Middle East became more expensive or less available. This pricing incentive translated into stronger refining margins in India at a time when global oil prices were volatile, reinforcing Moscow’s position in the Indian import mix.

Geopolitical pressure and evolving trade ties

India’s growing reliance on Russian oil has drawn sustained geopolitical attention. Western policymakers have repeatedly urged New Delhi to reduce its purchases, tying tariff negotiations and trade discussions to potential reductions in Russian crude imports. Recent Reuters reporting highlighted a U.S.–India trade deal in which India agreed to reduce its Russian oil purchases in exchange for lower U.S. tariffs — underscoring the political dimensions of sourcing decisions.

Despite this pressure, India has maintained that its energy choices are driven by market realities and domestic needs rather than geopolitical alignments. Indian officials have pointed to efforts to diversify supplies — including increasing imports from the Middle East, Africa and the Americas — even as Russian barrels remain economically attractive.

Continuing energy relationship amid transitions

Bloomberg reported that despite expectations of a sharp decline in Russian oil flows — including tightening U.S. sanctions — discounted Russian crude continued to be imported at significant levels into early 2026, with analysts noting that India’s status as a major demand hub gives it negotiating leverage in the global market.

Russia’s rise to the top of India’s oil import list underscores how war-induced market disruption, pricing incentives, and pragmatic energy policy can reshape established trade patterns. Even as diversification efforts proceed and sanctions impact volumes at times, discounted Russian barrels played a central role in redirecting one of the world’s most important crude trade flows.