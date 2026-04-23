The US-Israeli war against Iran has plunged the upcoming football World Cup into chaos mere months before the quadrennial event. Iran had threatened to withdraw in absolute terms last month — but insisted on Thursday that it was preparing for the upcoming matches.The change in stance came even as a top envoy of US President Donald Trump approached FIFA to ‘replace’ Iran with Italy in the lineup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has insisted repeatedly over the past two months that ⁠all matches would take place ⁠as scheduled.

US special envoy Paolo Zampolli told Financial Times on Thursday that he had suggested the switch to Trump and Gianni. It is being seen as a politically motivated decision after Trump’s recent attacks against Pope Leo XIV led to a falling out with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Italy had suffered a shock in March ‌after the national team missed out on the World Cup for the third time in a row following a 4-1 penalty shootout defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina in their qualifying playoff final.

“I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA president Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion,” Zampolli told the publication.

Iran to play matches in the United States?

Iran qualified for a fourth successive World Cup last year but their involvement has become a major topic of debate after war broke out. The tournament is scheduled to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 — with the country playing all three of its group stage matches in America. Tehran had earlier requested that FIFA move these group matches from the to Mexico.

No changes have been made to the schedule thus far. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on a visit to an Iran squad training camp last month that ⁠all matches would take place ⁠as planned. He offered the team help with preparations for the tournament.

“We are preparing and making arrangements for the World Cup, but we ⁠are obedient to the decisions ‌of the authorities. For now, the decision is ‌for the national team to be fully prepared,” Reuters quoted Iranian football federation President Mehdi Taj as telling reporters during a pro-government rally on Wednesday.

Political back-and-forth in Iran

Iran had insisted in early March that “under no circumstances” could the country participate in a US-hosted World Cup amid the war.

“Considering that this corrupt ⁠regime [the US] has ⁠assassinated our leader, under no circumstances ⁠can we ⁠participate in ⁠the World Cup…Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist,” sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said on March 12.

But there has been no formal withdrawal from the tournament — with Infantino insisting last week that Iran “has to come” for the event. The semi-official Tasnim news agency also quoted Donyamali as saying on Tuesday that Iran would travel to the World Cup if safety was ensured in the United States.

“If the safety of the national team’s players in the United States is ensured, we will travel to the World Cup. The decision will be made by the government and the Supreme National Security Council,” Al Jazeera quoted him as telling Tasnim.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports made an announcement about the full preparedness of our national soccer team for presence in the 2026 World Cup in the US, by the order of the minister. They informed that the necessary arrangements that these dear ones need for the team’s proud and successful participation (have been made)” Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohejerani told state TV on Wednesday.

Can Iran be ‘ousted’ from the World Cup?

The US-Israeli war against Iran remains in a state of limbo with no immediate resolution in sight. President Trump announced an indefinite ceasefire on Thursday as Tehran rebuffed plans for a second round of talks in Pakistan. Israeli forces have also continued to clash with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The ceasefire announcement came despite reports that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard targeted three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday — successfully seizing two and escorting them to Iranian waters. The US is also maintaining a naval blockade in the critical waterway and claimed on Thursday morning that its forces had “directed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port”.

The geopolitical uncertainty has left Iranian participation a murky prospect even 1.5 months before the World Cup begins. FIFA rules also state that a team can only be replaced if it withdraws voluntarily. The US would also face massive legal penalties or even lose hosting rights if it tried to block Iran from entering the country for its matches.

The US does not have any direct authority over the Fédération Internationale de Football Association. Only the FIFA Congress or the FIFA Council can technically decide to suspend or boycott Iran from the World Cup. Infantino has repeatedly stated that there is no such plan under consideration at this time.