Ex South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s jail term increased

A South Korean court on Friday sentenced former President Park Geun-hye to 25 years in prison, an increase of one year, in a massive corruption case that led to her removal from office. The Seoul High Court sentenced Park, 66, and ordered her to pay a 20 billion won ($17 million) fine, reports Yonhap News Agency. She was earlier sentenced to 24 years in jail and assessed 18 billion won in fines by a lower court on April 6 for conspiring with her long-time confidant, Choi Soon-sil, into forcing big conglomerates, including Samsung, to donate 77.4 billion won to two foundations under Choi’s control.