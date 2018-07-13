Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz return to Pakistan to face arrest in corruption case

Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter daughter Maryam. (File photo)

Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif along with daughter Maryam today returned to the country to face arrest, a week after being convicted in a corruption case.

The plane carrying Sharif and Maryam landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport at 9:15 IST, nearly three hours late from the scheduled arrival.

The Etihad Airways flight EY243 arrived here from Abu Dhabi. Earlier they flew to the UAE capital from London, where Sharif’s ailing wife is hospitalised.

Officials from Pakistan’s anti-graft body were present at the airport to take them into custody after their conviction in the Evenfield properties case linked to his family’s ownership of four luxury flats in London.

Both Sharif, 68, and Maryam, 44, have been convicted by an accountability court for 10 and 7 years imprisonment respectively.

The National Accountability Bureau and caretaker government have announced that they would be taken into custody upon their arrival at the airport.

“A team of NAB is present at the Lahore airport and arrest the convicted Nawaz and Maryam from there,” a spokesman of NAB, Nawzish Asim, told PTI.

A helicopter is present at the airport to take them to Islamabad from there they will be sent to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after producing them to the accountability court. P