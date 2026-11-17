Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before several House committees investigating whether the chipmaker’s sales to China posed a threat to US national security.

Huang is scheduled to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the House Intelligence Committee on December 1. Nvidia’s general counsel, Tim Teter, is expected to face questioning the following day.

According to NBC, the interviews will not be televised publicly. However, transcripts will be prepared and could be made public at a later date.

Statement from representatives

“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” the chairmen of the three committees — Republican Reps. Brian Mast of Florida, John Moolenaar of Michigan and Rick Crawford of Arkansas — said in a joint statement Tuesday.

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“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” they wrote, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

What led to Jensen Huang’s resignation?

Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s chief executive officer on November 12, 2026, following allegations of multiple extramarital relationships. One of the allegations involved Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Megaspeed International, an Nvidia customer, who was suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The controversy raised concerns about possible national security risks and the company’s business dealings with China.

The allegations gained attention after reports emerged about Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang. US authorities reportedly suspected her of having links to Chinese intelligence, raising questions about whether Nvidia’s business relationships could have exposed sensitive technology to foreign interests. Huang also reportedly admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori, in a message to employees, apologising for the personal and professional fallout.

The controversy also brought scrutiny to Nvidia’s internal affairs, with reports alleging that Huang had relationships with other female employees. The company’s board subsequently initiated an independent investigation into the allegations and appointed a law firm to examine the circumstances surrounding his relationships and the possible involvement of a foreign intelligence operation.

Huang’s departure marked a major leadership change for Nvidia, which he co-founded in 1993 and led for more than three decades. His resignation also came at a critical time for the chipmaker, given its central role in the global artificial intelligence industry and the growing scrutiny of its sales to China.







