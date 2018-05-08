​​​
  3. Ex-Chinese Communist official, former Politburo member Sun Zhengcai jailed for life for bribery, says report

A former top Chinese Communist Party official who was once tipped for a top leadership post was sentenced to life in prison for bribery, Chinese state media said today, the latest senior cadre to fall in President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption crusade.

By: | Beijing | Published: May 8, 2018 9:43 AM
China, Communist Party, Politburo, xi jinping, Sun Zhengcai, bribery Sun Zhengcai, a former Politburo member and party chief of the southwestern mega-city of Chongqing, was found guilty of taking over 170 million yuan (.7 million) in bribes. (Reuters)

A former top Chinese Communist Party official who was once tipped for a top leadership post was sentenced to life in prison for bribery, Chinese state media said today, the latest senior cadre to fall in President Xi Jinping’s sweeping anti-corruption crusade. Sun Zhengcai, a former Politburo member and party chief of the southwestern mega-city of Chongqing, was found guilty of taking over 170 million yuan ($26.7 million) in bribes, the official Xinhua news service said, adding that his “illegal gains” would be confiscated.

