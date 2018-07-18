EU’s Juncker, Donald Trump to meet over security, economic priorities

US President Donald Trump will meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on July 25

US President Donald Trump will meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on July 25 to discuss transatlantic priorities on foreign policy, security and economy, the White House said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the White House said the two leaders will discuss a wide range of priorities, including foreign and security policy, counterterrorism, energy security and economic growth.

Trump and Juncker will focus on improving transatlantic trade and forging a stronger economic partnership, the statement read.

Earlier this week, Juncker attended the 20th China-EU leaders’ meeting in Beijing, where China and the European Union (EU) agreed to jointly work to safeguard the rules-based international order and set up a joint working group to discuss World Trade Organization (WTO) reform.

Subsequently, he went to Japan, where Tokyo and EU leaders signed a free trade agreement, eliminating tariffs on the majority of their products to enhance bilateral business.

The United States on Monday filed five disputes at the WTO against five trading partners, including the EU, for announcing trade tariffs in retaliation to its own on aluminum and steel imports.