Europe’s highest court on Thursday upheld a €4.1 billion ($4.67 billion) antitrust fine against Google, bringing an end to one of the European Union’s biggest competition cases against a technology company. The ruling confirms that Google abused the dominant position of its Android mobile operating system to strengthen its own apps and services.

The decision is a major victory for the European Commission and comes as the EU continues its broader crackdown on Big Tech through tougher competition and digital market rules.

What did Europe’s top court decide?

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), the EU’s highest court, dismissed the appeal filed by Google and its parent company, Alphabet, against a lower court’s ruling. “The Court of Justice dismisses the appeal brought by Google and Alphabet against that judgment of the General Court, thereby confirming the penalty imposed on them, as revised by the General Court, for their anticompetitive practices relating to the Android operating system,” the ECJ said in a press release. The ruling means Google has exhausted its legal options in the case and cannot file another appeal.

Why was Google fined?

The European Commission originally imposed a record €4.34 billion fine on Google in 2018 after concluding that the company had used Android’s dominance in smartphones to unfairly strengthen the position of its own services.

According to regulators, Google required smartphone manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and the Chrome browser if they wanted access to the Google Play Store. The Commission also found that Google offered financial incentives to some manufacturers on the condition that they installed Google Search exclusively.

Another concern was Google’s restrictions on manufacturers that wanted to sell devices using modified versions of Android. Regulators said companies that offered uncertified versions of Android risked losing access to Google’s apps and services.

The European Commission argued that these practices reduced competition, limited consumer choice and made it harder for rival app developers and search engines to compete.

Why is the fine €4.1 billion instead of €4.34 billion?

Google challenged the Commission’s decision before the EU’s General Court. In September 2022, the General Court agreed with most of the Commission’s findings but said there was insufficient evidence on some specific aspects of the case. It reduced the penalty from €4.34 billion to €4.1 billion. Google then appealed that decision before the Court of Justice of the European Union, which has now upheld the revised fine.

How did Google respond?

Google said the judgment overlooked the company’s efforts to keep Android open for manufacturers and developers.

“Android provides more choice for everyone and supports thousands of businesses. This judgment fails to recognize our significant investment to ensure Android remains open, interoperable and free,” a Google spokesperson told CNBC.

“In any event, we adapted our agreements to comply with the initial decision back in 2018 and we remain focused on continued innovation and openness for our users, partners and developers.”

Google has already changed some of its business practices in Europe, including allowing Android users to choose different search engines and browsers instead of automatically using Google’s own services.

Importance of the ruling

The ruling closes one of the European Union’s most high-profile antitrust cases against a major technology company.

Google has accumulated nearly €11 billion in EU antitrust fines over the past decade across multiple cases involving its search business, Android and advertising technology.

Although the Android penalty represents less than 3% of Alphabet’s annual profit, legal experts say the decision could encourage more companies to seek compensation from Google for alleged competitive harm.

The company’s defeat in an earlier shopping comparison case has already triggered several private lawsuits across Europe. On Wednesday, a Swedish court ordered Google to pay about $1.5 billion in damages to price comparison website PriceRunner, now owned by Klarna.

What does it mean for Google’s business?

The ruling does not require Google to make fresh changes immediately because the company says it updated its contracts after the Commission’s original 2018 decision.

However, the judgment strengthens the European Commission’s position in future investigations involving Google’s business practices.

Google is already facing additional scrutiny under the EU’s Digital Markets Act over allegations that it gives preferential treatment to its own services in search results and restricts app developers from directing users to payment options outside the Play Store.

Those investigations could lead to additional penalties if regulators conclude that Google violated the new rules.

How has the EU’s approach to Big Tech changed?

The Android case represents what many legal experts describe as the first phase of the European Union’s campaign against Big Tech, which relied mainly on traditional competition law.

“The decision itself is particularly important in so far as it represents the end of what might be termed the European Commission’s ‘first stage’ battle with big tech, that is the use of its competition law powers to deal with the behaviour of the Big Tech companies in terms of stifling competition on EU markets,” Alex Haffner, partner at Fladgate, told CNBC.

“More recently, the Commission’s focus has switched to the legislative tools at its disposal, particularly the Digital Services Act, to regulat Big Tech and it’s likely therefore that this will be the regulatory focus moving forward.”

Today, the Commission increasingly relies on newer laws such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA), which are designed specifically to regulate large online platforms. Companies including Apple and Meta are also facing investigations under these rules.

Could this create tensions with the US?

Europe’s aggressive regulation of American technology companies has become a point of friction with the United States. US President Donald Trump has criticised digital taxes and heavy penalties imposed on American technology firms. Last month, he threatened to impose a “100% TARIFF” on goods from countries that levy digital services taxes on US companies. Countries including France and Spain have introduced such taxes. Earlier this year, US ambassador to the EU Andrew Puzder also criticised Europe’s regulatory approach, saying Europe “can’t over regulate” and hit companies with “huge fines” if it wants to compete in the artificial intelligence economy.