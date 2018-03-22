European Union, US seek mutually acceptable outcomes on metal tariffs

EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom met US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in Washington to seek an exemption from tariffs on steel and aluminum exports to the US, which are expected to kick in starting on March 23, reports Xinhua.

The European Union (EU) and the US will talk about trade, including the looming metal tariffs from the US, according to an official statement on Wednesday. EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom met US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in Washington to seek an exemption from tariffs on steel and aluminum exports to the US, which are expected to kick in starting on March 23, reports Xinhua.

“We have agreed to launch immediately a process of discussion with President Trump and the Trump Administration on trade issues of common concern, including steel and aluminum, with a view to identifying mutually acceptable outcomes as rapidly as possible,” the statement said.

Trump on March 8 signed proclamations to impose a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum, causing mounting dissent among business groups and trading partners around the world.