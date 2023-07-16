Europe battles intense heatwave ‘Cerberus’! Tourists get dizzy, Red alerts issued – Top Updates

While India is dealing with an intense amount of rainfall for the past few days, European cities are sweltering under record temperatures! According to multiple media reports, Italy on Saturday declared red alerts in 10 cities including Florence and Rome due to blistering heat waves that continue to roast many parts of southern Europe.

Heatwave in Europe

The heat wave in southern Europe is named ‘Cerberus’ and it is expected to get worse and more intense in the coming days.

In fact, currently, the heat is so bad it is affecting the tourists visiting Europe, reported BBC. The report further said that the Greek Red Cross in Athens has deployed teams to the Acropolis to look after visitors as many are falling sick and getting dizzy due to the heat.

There have already been numerous cases of heat-related health incidents in Europe during the ongoing heat wave. In the capital of Nicosia, many elderly people took refuge at a heat shelter the municipality reserves for summer heatwaves, reported AP. On Friday, July 14, it got so hot that Greece closed the ancient Acropolis to protect tourists from the fierce heatwave.

The European Space Agency (ESA), whose satellites monitor land and sea temperatures, has warned that Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing extreme conditions.

2023 to be the warmest in last 10 years?

June was the hottest month on record in 174 years, according to an independent analysis by scientists including those from NASA and NOAA, reported PTI.

The report further said that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also found that it is virtually certain that this year will rank among the 10-warmest years on record and has a 97 percent chance it will rank among the top five.

The reason behind this could be The El Nino climate pattern, NOAA said. The PTI report further quoted NOAA saying that it is the cyclic pattern that causes hotter than normal water in the Pacific Ocean, and the extra heat alters weather around the world and raises global temperatures.