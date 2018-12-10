EU welcomes India’s increasing global role

The EU on Monday welcomed India’s increasing role and responsibility on the global stage through its “ambitious foreign policy” and fast growing economy.

EU Foreign Ministers released a statement here, saying that the 28-member bloc “supports increased cooperation with India on common security interests such as counter-terrorism, radicalization, cyber security, hybrid threats, maritime security and non-proliferation and disarmament”.

“Cooperation on crisis management, including military-to-military relations, should be pursued in order to enhance mutual confidence, joint assessments and responses,” it said.

The bloc underlined the importance of the strategic partnership between the EU and India based on shared values of democracy, rule of law, respect for human rights, commitment to the rules-based global order, effective multilateralism and sustainable development.

The ministers endorsed the Joint Communication “Elements for a European Union strategy on India” by the High Representative Federica Mogherini and the European Commission, which provides the policy framework for the bloc’s deeper and broader engagement with India over the coming years.

Through their strategic partnership, the EU and India aim at jointly promoting peace and security and strengthening the rules-based global order, the statement said.

It added that to promote effective multilateralism, the EU will seek to coordinate positions with India to address common challenges and global issues, particularly at the UN, G20, WTO and other multilateral fora.

The partnership between the EU and India should benefit from an improved business environment in India, enhanced and fair market access, alignment with international standards and practices, enforcement of intellectual property rights and investment protection, the ministers said.

They welcomed enhanced Indian investments in Europe as a source of economic dynamism and invited Mogherini to boost cooperation with India on key foreign policy issues through regular exchanges and coordination, particularly on Iran, Afghanistan, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the protection of the Chemical Weapons Convention.