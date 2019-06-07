Estonia, Niger, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, Vietnam elected UNSC non-permanent members

By: |
Published: June 7, 2019 10:10:06 PM

The 193-member UN General Assembly held elections for five non-permanent members of the Security Council in the iconic General Assembly hall.

The Security Council, the most powerful organ of the UN, has 15 members - five permanent members China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States,The Security Council, the most powerful organ of the UN, has 15 members ? five permanent members China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States,

Estonia, Niger, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam were Friday elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for a two year term beginning January 1, 2020. The 193-member UN General Assembly held elections for five non-permanent members of the Security Council in the iconic General Assembly hall. In the African and Asia Pacific category, Vietnam got 192 out of 193 votes, followed by Niger and Tunisia (191 votes each). In the Latin America and Caribbean category, St. Vincent and the Grenadines was elected after having secured 185 votes.

El Salvador in the group got only 6 votes. In the Eastern European States category, Estonia got 111 votes while Romania got 78. Georgia and Latvia got only one vote each, eliciting laughs and jeers from the UN Member States present in the General Assembly hall. Since a Member State had to get the required 2/3 majority of 128 votes to be elected, a round of restricted ballot was undertaken to select a winning State from among Estonia and Romania, who had got the largest number of votes in the previous ballot. After the first round of restricted ballot, Estonia was elected after having got 132 votes.

The Security Council, the most powerful organ of the UN, has 15 members – five permanent members China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly. Currently the 10 non-permanent members are Belgium, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland and South Africa.

The two-year terms of Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru and Poland will end in 2019 and the newly elected members Estonia, Niger, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam will take their seats at the Council’s horse-shoe table on January 1, 2020.

India has been leading efforts for decades to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council, which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st Century. India had last served as a non-permanent member of the Council for the year 2011-12 under then Indian Ambassador to the UN Hardeep Singh Puri. India’s former Permanent Representative to the UN Asoke Kumar Mukerji had told PTI that the country will contest the elections for a non-permanent member seat of the Security Council for the 2021-2022 term, preparations for which will now soon begin.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Estonia, Niger, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, Vietnam elected UNSC non-permanent members
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition