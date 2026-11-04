The US-Israeli war against Iran is poised to take a fresh turn this week following elections in both countries. The ‘Donald Trump era’ is facing the prospect of a voter rebellion, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a setback in the national polls. The United States has remained locked in a stalemate with Iran since late February — with each side waiting for the other to blink.

Multiple reports quoting senior Gulf officials suggested that the Trump administration has already briefed its allies to prepare for a short intense round of strikes as soon as the elections are held. The Wall Street Journal reported on October 28 that there was a growing number of indicators suggesting that the U.S. and Israel were readying the launch of a new round of heavy combat operations against Iran. Top officials have offered mixed signals — although Trump told reporters on Monday night that he was not considering strikes against Iran following the elections.

“One way or the other we will do something, but there is no rush. We crippled them financially. They have no money, no gasoline, and their people are getting very tired of it. There is less urgency (on the Iranian side) than you think there would be but they want to make a deal more than they ever wanted,” he told Axios in a separate interview.

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The remarks came soon after reports suggested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had urged Washington, during a Saturday phone call, to launch immediate military strikes after the midterm elections. Netanyahu also found himself in a precarious political position — having lost his majority during the recently concluded elections. The long-time Israeli PM and his allies now claim the election was “stolen” by Arab parties through bribery, foreign funding, and fraud.

What will America do next?

The conflict has proven deeply unpopular with Americans since being launched on February 28. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll in late July, just one in three US citizens support the war on Iran. The president has seen his approval rating drop to 30% — the lowest level for a sitting president heading into a midterm election since Harry Truman during the Second World War. Economic issues and unpopular foreign policy decisions lead the list with Republicans now facing an uphill battle and possibly losing their majorities in both the House and the Senate. The fighting has also elevated gasoline and diesel prices to record highs amid growing public fatigue and no clear end in sight.

“Most Americans expect the conflict to continue for at least another six months … 47% think it will last longer than another year while 30% say it will last another 6 months to a year. Roughly 2 in 10 say it will end in the next 6 months. Americans had been relatively optimistic the operation would end quickly when asked in March: 43% said it would be over in 6 months or less,” a new survey by the Pew Research Center said in early October.

The decrease in support has come entirely from Republicans over the past few months. According to the survey, 33% of US adults now approve of how Trump is handling the American military action against Iran. The odds of a blue wave on election day have gradually increased, with many Republican candidates facing an uphill battle against voters.

But the political constraints on Trump will ease significantly after polling on November 3 — even as the strategic challenge remains the same. The POTUS now has three basic options in Iran: to escalate the conflict, find a way to coexist, or simply maintain the status quo in the hopes of a resolution from the Iranian side. Renewed fighting could bring victory or deepen the current stalemate while sending energy prices soaring and pushing the global economy into a tailspin. At the same time maintaining the status quo or finding an acceptable negotiated settlement may be just as challenging for the United States.

Nuclear debate continues without resolution

US Vice President JD Vance reported on Monday night that there had been “a number of good conversations with the Iranians.” He added that the president was also “feeling pretty good” about the prospects for a negotiated settlement.

“We are not going to allow Iran ever to have a nuclear weapon and they understand that. They’ve understood that and they have said it even recently. If we allowed Iran to have a nuclear weapon, this country could never function in the same way. The whole world would be a different place,” Trump reiterated in his ‘closing argument’ for voters.

The US stance has remained largely unchanged over the past few months — even as multiple rounds of negotiation failed to yield a breakthrough. Iranian leaders also met with Qatari mediators over the weekend to present an altered proposal. China and Russia also spoke out on Monday against the possibility of renewed military action amid growing fear that the conflict could reignite after the midterms.

“Consultations through mediators are very intensive. We have presented our conditions and proposals and everything depends on the political rationality of Washington,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in comments carried by state media outlet IRNA.

“The basis of dialogue and talks between Iran and the U.S. via mediators is still Tehran’s seven-step proposal, which is now condensed, making it possible to implement within two days,” added Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

The proposal, originally rejected by Trump in September, would call for the U.S. to end its blockade on Iranian ports, approve a waiver on Iranian oil sales, and cancel new sanctions against the country. Iran would also reopen the Strait of Hormuz waterway as part of the agreement.

Baghaei reiterated that condensing the plan would not change their underlying stance: a return to talks on the country’s nuclear program could only happen after Iran verified that all conditions were met. Tehran has also remained staunchly against American calls for its highly enriched uranium stockpile to be shifted to another country.

Gulf countries remain tense

Tehran has fired thousands of missiles and drones at Gulf nations this year — striking oil facilities, airports and power plants. The attacks have killed or injured dozens of civilians and roiled regional economies. The International Monetary Fund forecasts these countries will be among the world’s worst-performing economies this year. Saudi Arabia — already trying to fend off daily attacks from the Houthis, an Iran-backed group based in Yemen — will see its gross domestic product shrink 3.3% while Qatar and Kuwait can expect even steeper contractions.

“We find ourselves drawn within a crisis that we worked diplomatically very hard to try to avert. We are clearly seeking a political off-ramp,” Bloomberg quoted Anwar Gargash (diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates) as telling the IISS Manama Dialogue.

Iranian sources quoted by Reuters opined on Monday that a new US attack was still more likely than a deal. as Iran has said it will respond to any resumed attack aggressively, with plans to strike targets both within and outside the Middle East. A statement attributed to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei also ordered commanders to ensure that “any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful, and geographically unrestricted response.” An X post by Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia warned that “the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area” if the US president embarked on “more regional adventurism.”

The uncertainty has led to growing unrest across West Asia and warnings from other countries. A senior security official in Tehran told CNN that Iran will try to target infrastructure beyond oil facilities in the region. A separate CNN report had added, on October 24, that the US was rushing to move some diplomats and their families from posts in the Middle East.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reportedly told the forum in Bahrain he was “extremely worried” about fresh hostilities. He warned that the region needed to draw lessons from the past — adding that the second round “will be more dangerous, more destructive, and it will lead to nowhere”.