A new report by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee claims that violence and human rights abuses increased in Balochistan during February. The report also highlights a growing number of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and staged police encounters, ANI reported citing a Balochistan Post report.

At least 19 people were killed in just one month, but the committee believes the real number could be higher. It said many cases are not reported because of strict control over the media and fear among families, who are often scared to speak publicly. Because of this, it is difficult to independently confirm many incidents, according to the report.

Targeting of civilians and minors

The report also claims that some of those killed were unarmed civilians, including children and students. In one case, a three-year-old child reportedly died in a drone strike, while a 12-year-old was allegedly shot dead.

The committee said that some students who had earlier gone missing were later found dead. Among them were matriculation and FSc students Nawab Abdullah, Jangiyan Baloch and Junaid Ahmed.

Controversial ‘encounters’ and detentions

One of the most talked-about cases was that of 24-year-old Hamdan Baloch. He was detained by Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department in Karachi on December 29, 2025. Weeks later, on February 18, police said he was killed during an encounter, the report said.

However, the committee claimed the incident appeared to be a staged killing and questioned whether the authorities followed the law while he was in custody in Pakistan.

The report also mentioned other people, including Malang Baloch, Karim Jan, Pazeer Baloch and Aseel Baloch, who were allegedly taken away and later killed.

The group said some deaths were linked to attacks by militias it described as being backed by the state. Calling the situation very serious, the committee urged the United Nations and international human rights groups to carry out independent investigations and hold those responsible accountable.