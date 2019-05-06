End violence, work towards peace, says Donald Trump to Palestinians

Strongly condemning the rocket attacks against Israel by terrorist groups, US President Donald Trump on Sunday asked Palestinians to "end violence" and work towards peace. "Once again, Israel faces a barrage of deadly rocket attacks by terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad," Trump said in a tweet. "We support Israel 100 per cent in its defense of its citizens," he said. According to news reports, terrorist groups have fired about 600 rockets towards Israel. In response, Israel has launched about 250 air strikes against terrorist groups in the region. "To the Gazan people \u2014 these terrorist acts against Israel will bring you nothing but more misery. END the violence and work towards peace - it can happen!" Trump said in a tweet.