Emmanuel Macron trolled for ordering tableware worth 50,000 Euros

French President Emmanuel Macron, often labeled as the “president of the rich” is facing brickbats on social media for his splendid expenditure on a customized set of porcelain tableware which will reportedly cost the French state half a million euros (,000). (Source: Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron, often labeled as the “president of the rich” is facing brickbats on social media for his splendid expenditure on a customized set of porcelain tableware which will reportedly cost the French state half a million euros ($58,000). This comes days after he complained about the “crazy amounts of dough” that is being spent on social security.

The exorbitant amount has been allocated by the culture ministry. This amount will be paid to select 30 artists who were asked to submit proposals for the bone china collection which is named “Elysee Blue”. According to the current rates – the price of an unadorned single plate is about 400 euros which means that the tableware of 1200 pieces would cost at least 500,000 euros as reported by the Le Canard Enchaine, a French investigative weekly.

Evariste Richer, a French visual artist emerged as the winner and will now design the expensive pieces which are to be produced by Sevres porcelain factory. The state-owned company was founded during the reign of Louis XV to produce royal china. The order was defended by the presidency and was called a “need”, saying the existing collection is dated back to 1950s and thus the modern table service is needed. This could host up to 300 guests and will be used for large state dinners and gatherings.

The cost will be covered by the annual subsidies provided to the Sevres factory which is about to cover 4.5 million euros this year. Assuring the citizens it was added that there will be no increased subsidies. Macron can be seen campaigning and pledging to cut spending and thus became a stock for mockery on social media as his campaign video being circulated.

“Our social policy, look at it: we spend a crazy amount of dough on social security and the people are poor. They’re born poor and they stay poor. Those who become poor, stay poor,” he said.

This, as it seems, will not help him in getting out of his “president of the rich” label which has stuck since he pushed through changes to labor laws last year making it easier for firms to dismiss employees. #VaisselleGate meaning DishesGate is the hashtag trending on Twitter and many images posted depicts the French first couple as disdainful royalists.