French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19: Report

(Reuters image/File)

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, Reuters reported on Thursday.

After Macron tested positive for Covid-19, presidency said that the French president will now “self isolate for seven days and will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely.”

The French Presidency in a statement stated that the diagnosis was made after Macron developed initial symptoms and a PCR test was conducted.

Reuters reported French presidency’s spokesperson as saying that as a result of the diagnosis Macron will be cancelling all his forthcoming trips — including a scheduled visit to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, AFP has reported that French Prime Minister Jean Castex will also be self-isolating due to him being in contact with Macron.

PM Emmanuel Macron had attended a European Union summit last week where he notably met German chancellor Angela Merkel, and met Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa on Wednesday.

France recorded over 17,000 new cases on Wednesday, raising concerns ahead of Christmas and the New Year holidays.

Infection rate has remained high in the country, yet the government eased restrictions earlier this week.

To curb the second Coronavirus wave France has imposed a nationwide overnight curfew from 8 pm and restaurants, cafes, theatres and cinemas remain shut.

As per the official figures, over 59,300 lives have been lost in France since the start of the pandemic.