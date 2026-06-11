Indian-origin UAE billionaire Dr Shamsheer Vayalil has announced a humanitarian assistance package of Dh1 million, or a little over Rs 2 crore, for the families affected by the deadly Emirates Road crash that killed seven workers and injured nine others in Dubai. The support package, unveiled by the chairman of Burjeel Holdings, is aimed at providing immediate relief to grieving families and medical support to survivors.

The accident took place on Emirates Road near the Dubai-Sharjah border when a minibus carrying employees of a Dubai-based company rammed into the rear of a truck that had reportedly stopped on the highway because of a technical malfunction. The crash left seven people dead and nine injured, including five who suffered serious injuries.

The victims were workers returning from their worksite to their accommodation in Sharjah when the collision occurred. Dubai Police had earlier said investigations were underway into the circumstances of the accident.

Who will receive financial support?

Under the relief programme, the families of the seven deceased victims will receive Dh100,000 each, amounting to Dh700,000 in total. Another Dh180,000 has been set aside for the treatment and recovery of the nine injured survivors. The package also includes Dh70,000 for emergency travel and accommodation costs for family members and Dh50,000 to support the education of children from affected households.

The initiative is being extended beyond nationality, with assistance to all those impacted by the tragedy. Coordination is also being carried out with the Indian Consulate in Dubai regarding the affected Indian families.

Describing the crash as a deeply painful tragedy, Dr Shamsheer said the victims were workers who had come to the UAE with hopes and responsibilities for their families back home.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has affected families across countries,” he said.

“These were workers who came here with hopes, responsibilities and dreams for their loved ones. No financial support can replace the lives lost, but we hope this assistance will bring some relief to the grieving families and help the injured during their recovery. We stand with every affected family in this difficult time.”

He also said the support would not be limited by nationality. “While we are coordinating with the Indian Consulate regarding affected Indian families, support will extend to all individuals impacted by this tragedy, in recognition of our shared humanity,” he said.

Victims from India, Sri Lanka and Nepal

The deceased included workers from India, Sri Lanka and Nepal. The seven who died comprised six Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan national. Among the Indian victims, three were from Uttar Pradesh and three from Telangana.

Reports said five of the injured have already been discharged from hospital, while others continue to receive treatment at hospitals across the UAE. Some accounts also noted that four injured workers remained hospitalised, including three Indians and one Nepali national.

The truck involved in the collision had stopped due to a technical fault, after which the minibus crashed into it from behind. According to company sources cited in local reports of Khaleej Times, the workers sitting on the right side of the minibus bore the full force of the impact, which led to the fatalities.

Dubai Police said investigations are continuing to determine the exact circumstances of the crash. The incident has been described as one of the deadliest road accidents involving workers in recent months.

The relief package is intended to provide immediate financial assistance while also helping the affected families deal with longer-term needs, especially children’s education and recovery costs. Special consideration has been given to families with young dependents, recognising the impact of losing primary breadwinners. For many of the families involved, the support will not offset the emotional loss, but it may ease urgent financial pressures in the aftermath of the tragedy.