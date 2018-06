United Nations General Assembly. (File Photo: Reuters)

The UN General Assembly will hold an emergency meeting on Gaza next Wednesday at 12:30 am IST following a request by a number of Arab countries, the body’s president Miroslav Lajcak announced today in a letter to the 193 member states. The session will see a vote on a resolution to condemn Israel, similar to one vetoed by the United States in the Security Council last week, according to diplomats.