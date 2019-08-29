Embarrassment for Imran Khan! Pakistan PM’s office may face power cut over Rs 41 lakh dues, gets notice

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In a major embarrassment for Imran Khan, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company has issued a notice to the Pakistan Prime Minister’s office asking to clear the outstanding dues of the last several months. As per reports, the Pakistan PM’s office owes 41 lakh Pakistani rupees to the electricity office. The situation betrays the picture that the nation has tried to paint and reflects the actual condition of Pakistan’s economy which is in dire straits. The electricity office in the Pakistan capital has said that the prime minister’s office has not paid bills which have been due since the last several months, a report by IANS said.

In recent times, the country has been facing acute power crisis during summers. As per reports, production is affected and industry virtually comes to a standstill during loadshedding in the country which is facing a huge economic crisis for the last few years. Pakistan is facing huge inflation, debts, unemployment problems, with the country struggling to recover from the current situation.

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had won the country’s 2018 general elections with a promise to reduce the problems faced by the country. However, as per Reuters report, the urban areas of the country which were earlier facing power shortage of up to 12 hours has reduced now.

The report comes at a time when the nation is locked in a bitter tussle with India, which it has escalated since the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. While Pakistan PM Imran Khan has vowed to take the matter to all international forums including the United Nations and the International Court of Justice, a majority of global powers have sided with India in saying that it was an internal matter for New Delhi to deal with.

The past few weeks have seen Pakistan up the ante in the face of global embarrassment and the sword of FATF blacklisting dangling over its head over its failure to take sufficient steps to combat terrorist groups operating from its soil. On the contrary, Pakistan has resorted to name-calling, issuing threats and even raising the nuclear bogey — all this while trying to cover up its own realities.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday slammed Pakistan and condemned the recent statements by the country on India’s internal affairs, calling them very irresponsible.