Embarrassment for Imran Khan: Christians hold protest in front of UN against forced conversion in Pakistan

In a major embarrassment for Imran Khan ahead of his address at United Nations General Assembly, Pakistani Christians on Saturday held a protest march in front of United Nations office in Geneva against the forced conversion of Christian and Hindu girls. The protestors started their protest from Palais Wilson, headquarters of office of UN High Commission for Human Rights, and ended it in front of UN office in Geneva.

“Pakistani Christians hold a protest march from Palais Wilson, headquarters of Office of UN High Commission for Human Rights and ended it in front of UN office in Geneva, demanding equal rights in Pakistan and protesting against the blasphemy law and forced conversion of Christian and Hindu girls,” ANI reported while sharing pictures of protests.

Just a few weeks ago, people from Balochistan and Sindh staged protests against Pakistan for gross human rights violations by its army. A protestor from the Baloch Students and Youth Association said that Pakistan wanted to forcefully impose the CPEC on Balochistan. “We are being shown as a minority community and being displaced from our land,” he said.

Some other protestors who were gathered there were from Baloch Human Rights Council-UK and the World Sindhi Congress. In a statement, BHRC-UK said that Pakistan’s security agencies had intensified their operations and ruthlessly committing gross human rights violations in Balochistan and Sindh to implement the CPEC.

Ironically, Pakistan PM has been accusing India of committing human rights violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, India hit back at Islamabad for what it has been doing with its people in Pakistan. Responding to Pakistan’s charges at UNHRC, MEA first secretary Vimarsh Aryan said: “This rhetoric (on Kashmir) will not distract international attention from Pakistan’s persecution and elimination of religious and ethnic minorities – be it the Christians, Sikhs, Shias, Ahmadiyas and Hindus.”