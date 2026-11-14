Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has backed calls for Jensen Huang to return as Nvidia’s chief executive, while praising the former chipmaker boss for his role in building and managing its supply chain.

Musk said he had signed a petition seeking Huang’s reinstatement after the Nvidia co-founder resigned on November 12, ending a 33-year tenure following intense scrutiny over personal relationships and national security questions.

Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract.



Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost. https://t.co/2CH1QNPG8x — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2026

In a post on X, he described Huang‘s supply-chain leadership as exceptional and suggested that several important business arrangements depended on personal relationships rather than formal written contracts.

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“Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at NVIDIA, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract,” Musk wrote on X.

This story will be updated soon with more details.