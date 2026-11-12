Elon Musk has said he would be honoured to hire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, as the chipmaker faces growing questions over the executive’s reported links to an alleged Chinese intelligence operative.

In a post on X on Wednesday, a user named @Zerohedge urged Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, to hire Huang following the controversy surrounding the Nvidia chief.

“That would be an honour,” Musk replied.

The response is not entirely surprising, given the close relationship between the two executives.

SpaceX has been working with Nvidia to source chips for its plans to operate data centres in space. Last month, Musk publicly praised Huang, calling him an old friend.

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The comment comes at a time when Huang is facing growing scrutiny over his personal relationships and reported links to a woman who has allegedly been identified by US authorities as a Chinese intelligence operative.

That would be an honor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2026

Musk and Huang have worked closely on AI projects

Last month, Musk praised the Nvidia CEO in another post on X, writing, “Old friends are the best friends. Jensen rocks.”

SpaceX is currently working on its ‘Starmind’ constellation, a network of dedicated satellites designed to provide computing power for artificial intelligence.

Huang has also spoken positively about Musk’s plans to expand computing capacity and build semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

In September, the Nvidia CEO praised Musk’s proposed joint SpaceX-Tesla Terafab semiconductor facility, saying the project was something Musk could be uniquely capable of achieving.

“If anybody could do it, he can,” Huang said at an event.

The two billionaires also travelled with US President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One in May this year. They accompanied him to Beijing for high-level bilateral talks hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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Nvidia CEO faces allegations over two relationships

The controversy first emerged earlier this week when reports said Huang had been in a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed.

US authorities have reportedly identified Alice Huang as a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. Jensen Huang has acknowledged his relationship with her.

The situation took another turn after The New York Times reported that the Nvidia CEO was also involved in a second extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice president of healthcare.

Powell works directly under Huang and is married.

The reported relationship has also raised questions about Nvidia’s internal rules. The company’s code of conduct asks employees to avoid conflicts of interest, including those involving personal relationships.

Huang has been married to his wife, Lori, since 1985.

Senator Kevin Cramer calls for Huang’s removal

The allegations have attracted attention in Washington, with Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota calling for Huang to be removed as Nvidia CEO.

Cramer questioned whether Nvidia’s internal investigation into the matter had been thorough enough. He also raised concerns about the possibility of Huang being vulnerable to blackmail because of the nature of the allegations.

“The potential for extortion is so tremendous that something as sensitive as Nvidia chips, I just think he’s got to go,” Cramer said.

Other congressional Republicans have also raised concerns about the possible national security risks. These include questions about whether sensitive chips could be diverted and whether adequate safeguards are in place to protect AI technology.

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Dan Ives calls it a ‘black eye moment’ for Nvidia

The controversy has also caught the attention of Wall Street.

Dan Ives, managing director at Yorkville Ives, described the situation as a “black eye moment” for Nvidia in a post on X on Wednesday.

Speaking to NBC Nightly News, Ives discussed what he described as the difficult period facing the chipmaker.

He has previously called Huang the “central nervous system” of the US technology industry, highlighting how important the Nvidia co-founder is to the company and the wider sector.

Ives has also pointed out that Nvidia does not have a clear succession plan. This makes the possibility of a leadership change particularly concerning, given Huang’s central role in the company’s operations.

During the NBC interview, Ives described the Chinese spy allegations as a “quagmire”.

Nvidia shares fall as Huang’s future comes under question

Investors have also reacted to the growing controversy. Nvidia shares fell around 8% in overnight trading on Wednesday. Reports that the company’s board could be considering Huang’s removal have added to concerns about its leadership.

Huang’s future at Nvidia now remains uncertain. The board’s decision, the findings of the company’s internal investigation and the response from US lawmakers could all play a role in determining what happens next.