Israel’s former military chief Gadi Eisenkot began the difficult task of forming a new government on Sunday, reaching out to allies of Benjamin Netanyahu. He said the veteran prime minister had pushed the country into a historic crisis and that Israel needed a new government to bring people together.

Eisenkot, 66, leads the Yashar party and has promised to reduce the deep divisions in Israel after Netanyahu’s long tenure. He formally received the mandate to form a government from President Isaac Herzog, who gave him 28 days to secure enough support in parliament.

However, Eisenkot faces a difficult challenge as his opposition bloc does not have a clear majority in the 120-member Israeli parliament.

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“We are in a state of emergency, approaching a point of no return for the state of Israel,” Eisenkot said during a ceremony at the president’s office. He wore a suit and tie instead of his usual all-black outfit.

“We must form a national emergency government. This will require creative and unconventional political steps,” he added.

Eisenkot has three options to form Israel government

Eisenkot has three possible routes to form a government and replace Netanyahu as prime minister.

The first option is a power-sharing agreement with Netanyahu. The second is to seek support from Arab-led parties, although several members of Eisenkot’s own bloc are against working with them. His third option is to reach an agreement with ultra-Orthodox parties, which want military service exemptions for their community to continue.

Eisenkot and Herzog also spoke about Israel’s growing international isolation under Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The situation has become more difficult for Israel even in the United States, its closest ally. Democrats swept the US midterm elections on Tuesday, while calls grew for Washington to take a tougher position on Israel following the destruction in Gaza and the unpopular war with Iran, which Netanyahu launched alongside US President Donald Trump.

Eisenkot said Israel was facing serious diplomatic problems and warned that even its closest allies were reconsidering their relationship with the country.

“We are in the midst of a devastating diplomatic crisis. Even our closest friends and strategic allies are saying their relationship with Israel must be reassessed,” he said.

He also invited Netanyahu’s Likud party and the far-right party led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to join his proposed government. However, he made it clear that he would lead the government as prime minister.

“My door is open and my hand is extended, wholeheartedly and willingly, to anyone who understands the gravity of this moment,” Eisenkot said.

If he manages to secure enough support, Eisenkot will replace Netanyahu, who is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

Arab parties could play key role in government formation

Eisenkot’s broad opposition bloc won 48 seats in the October elections, while Netanyahu’s camp secured 53 seats. Neither side managed to win the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member parliament.

During consultations with President Herzog, both Arab-majority political lists backed Eisenkot. Their support could make them key players in the government formation process after they recorded unprecedented gains in the elections.

However, Eisenkot has set several conditions for Arab parties to become part of his coalition. These include recognising Israel as a Jewish state and declaring Hamas a terrorist organisation.

One of his political partners, the more conservative Yisrael Beiteinu party, has already made it clear that it will not join a government that includes Arab-led parties.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has repeatedly claimed that Arab parties had ‘stolen’ the election by encouraging their supporters to vote in large numbers. However, he has provided little or no evidence to support these allegations.

Netanyahu is also expected to put pressure on Eisenkot over any possible understanding with Arab parties. He has argued that such an alliance would amount to an act of betrayal.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency has opened an investigation into possible foreign interference in the elections. However, the country’s Central Elections Committee and President Herzog have said the results are valid. They have also said that even if any wrongdoing is found, it did not have a significant impact on the election outcome.

Netanyahu called for a national unity government with Eisenkot on Saturday night. However, it remains unclear whether the two rivals can agree on a power-sharing arrangement.

Such coalition governments have often proved unstable in Israel and have collapsed in the past.

Military service exemptions and West Bank violence among key issues

Eisenkot, who served as Israel’s military chief of staff from 2015 to 2019, has promised to bring Israelis together after years of political divisions under Netanyahu. During the prime minister’s tenure, Israel moved further towards the right.

Equal military service was one of the main issues in Eisenkot and his partners’ election campaign. They want to end the long-standing exemptions from compulsory military service enjoyed by ultra-Orthodox Jewish men.

Eisenkot has also promised action against extremist Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank who have attacked Palestinians. He has criticised the recent attacks, describing them as “Jewish terror” and accusing Netanyahu’s government of allowing such violence to continue.

However, Eisenkot does not support the creation of a Palestinian state. He has also promised to end Hamas’s rule in Gaza and destroy the group’s military wing.

Eisenkot commanded Israel’s military during the 2006 war with Hezbollah and developed what became known as the ‘Dahiya doctrine’.

The strategy was named after the Dahiya suburb of Beirut, which suffered heavy destruction during the war. It involves Israel using massive military force against civilian infrastructure in areas controlled by Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group.

What happens if Eisenkot fails to form a government?

Eisenkot now has 28 days to secure the 61 votes needed to form a government.

If he fails to reach the required number, President Herzog can grant him an additional 14 days. If he still cannot form a government, Herzog will have to give the mandate to another candidate.

If neither side succeeds, Israel could be forced to hold fresh elections.

The country has faced repeated political deadlocks in recent years. Between 2019 and 2022, Israel held five elections as political parties repeatedly failed to agree on a governing coalition.