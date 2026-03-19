As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, millions of Muslims across the globe are turning their eyes toward the horizon for the Shawwal crescent moon. The sighting of this moon marks the end of the 30-day fast and the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

The year 2026 sees a slight divergence in dates across regions due to geographical variations in moon visibility. Here is the latest update on Eid timings and dates for India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US, and other countries.

Country/Region Eid-ul-Fitr Date Status Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar Friday, March 20 Confirmed (30 days of Ramadan) India (National) Saturday, March 21 Confirmed (Moon not sighted on March 19) United States & UK Friday, March 20 Confirmed Bangladesh & Pakistan Saturday, March 21 Confirmed Australia Friday, March 20 Confirmed

Saudi Arabia announced Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Friday (March 20). The decision follows the non-sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, completing 30 days of fasting.

India to celebrate on March 21

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on Saturday, March 21, 2026, as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Thursday evening, March 19. For the Indian subcontinent, the moon sighting process typically occurs a day later than in the Middle East.

With reports of the non-sighting of moon pouring over from across the country, several Hilal Committees in India including those in Delhi, Lucknow, and Hyderabad indicated that the crescent was not visible to the naked eye. The crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Shawwal was not sighted in India on Thursday. Following this, clerics have announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Saturday.

Grand Muftis and religious bodies like the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind usually release the final confirmation after 8:00 PM IST following the Maghrib prayers. Eid is conventionally observed on the day after the last day of Ramadan. In the Islamic lunar calendar, it falls on the first three days of Shawwal, the tenth month of Hijri.

Notably, 2026 is witnessing a unique cultural confluence. As Financial Express Lifestyle notes, Eid coincides with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Chaitra Navratri, creating a rare mega festive weekend in the upcoming days.