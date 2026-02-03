A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar on Tuesday evening, sending tremors across eastern India and neighbouring countries. Shaking was felt in Kolkata, several parts of West Bengal, and Bangladesh, causing brief panic among residents.

Tremors reported in Kolkata and Bangladesh

In Kolkata, residents reported that the ground shook around 6:07 pm. People in many areas felt the tremor clearly and stepped out of buildings as a precaution.

Similar shaking was reported from different parts of Bangladesh. However, there were no immediate reports of damage or loss of life from any of the affected regions.

Epicentre located near Akyab in Myanmar

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the epicentre was located about 70 miles east of Akyab (Sittwe) in Myanmar. The tremors spread across a wide area due to the shallow depth of the earthquake. The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said the earthquake struck at 15:33 GMT.

The epicentre was recorded at 20.50 degrees north latitude and 93.88 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometres, which made the shaking stronger at the surface.

This was the third earthquake felt in Myanmar within the last 71 hours, according to EMSC data. The repeated seismic activity has raised concern among residents, though authorities have not reported any major impact so far.

Myanmar’s ongoing seismic activity

Myanmar lies in a highly active seismic zone, particularly along the Sagaing Fault. Between October and December 2025, the country experienced several moderate earthquakes, mainly in the Sagaing, Chin, and Kachin regions and near the India–Myanmar border. The continued tremors are linked to stress readjustments following the powerful 7.7–7.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the Sagaing–Mandalay region on March 28, 2025. Seismologists continue to closely monitor the situation as the region remains prone to aftershocks.