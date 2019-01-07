Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 strikes Indonesia: US Geological Survey

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 12:02 AM

The quake hit at a depth of 60.5 km, it said. An earlier report from the USGS gave the magnitude of the quake at 7.0 and the depth at 10 km.

An earthquake with a revised magnitude of 6.6 struck 174 km (108 miles) north-northwest of the city of Ternate in Indonesia’s Molucca islands on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake hit at a depth of 60.5 km, it said. An earlier report from the USGS gave the magnitude of the quake at 7.0 and the depth at 10 km. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement that, based on availabile data, there was no current tsunami threat from the event.

(More details are awaited.)

