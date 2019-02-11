Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Iran (Representative Image: Reuters)

Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake has left five people injured in the country’s south. The Sunday report says the five, including three women, were hospitalized after the quake hit the village of Laft, on Qeshm Island some 1,100 kilometers, or 680 miles, south of the capital Tehran. It said the quake damaged several buildings.

Iran is located on major seismic fault lines and the country experiences an earthquake per day on average. In November, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake injured more than 700 people in western Iran. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam in southern Iran, killing 26,000 people.