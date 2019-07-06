Earthquake of 7.1-magnitude hits southern California

The latest quake is part of what geologists are calling an "earthquake sequence" and follows a 6.4-magnitude quake that struck the same area the day before.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake on Friday in Southern California triggered reports of damage in communities in the northwest area of San Bernardino County, near where the temblor hit, the county Fire Department said on Twitter.
“Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down,” the department said on Twitter.
“One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient. No unmet needs currently.”
(More details are awaited.)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.