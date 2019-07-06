Earthquake of 7.1-magnitude hits southern California

By: |
Updated: July 6, 2019 10:07:39 AM

The latest quake is part of what geologists are calling an "earthquake sequence" and follows a 6.4-magnitude quake that struck the same area the day before. 

Earthquake in California, california earthquake, United States Geological Survey, california earthquake magnitude, california earthquake news“Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down,” the department said on Twitter. (Representational image)

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake on Friday in Southern California triggered reports of damage in communities in the northwest area of San Bernardino County, near where the temblor hit, the county Fire Department said on Twitter.
“Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down,” the department said on Twitter.

“One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient. No unmet needs currently.”

(More details are awaited.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Earthquake of 7.1-magnitude hits southern California
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop