Earthquake in Tibet: 5.5 magnitude quake hits region, casualties likely; epicentre in Kata Town

Earthquake in Tibet: A shallow quake has struck the mountainous region of Tibet and Chinese state media say casualties are likely.

The US Geological Survey says a 5.5 magnitude quake on the Richter scale struck at 9:15 a.m. (0115 GMT) Wednesday 70 kilometers (44 miles) northwest of Gyamotang village at a depth of just 10 kilometers (6 miles). The epicenter was near Tibet’s border with Qinghai province.

The official Xinhua News Agency quoted the regional seismological bureau as saying that the epicenter of the earthquake in Tibet was in Kata Town, the site of two major Buddhist temples. The town’s chief administrator, identified by the single name of Samba, told Xinhua he had seen two injured people.

Xinhua says rescuers have been sent to the area.